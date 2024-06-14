KWHL KWHL Logo

How This Foster Kid Knew When He Met His Forever Dad

June 14, 2024 8:09AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Seven years ago, then-11-year-old Anthony knew when he met Peter Mutabazi, he had met his forever dad. His foster parents abandoned him at the hospital, and Mr. Peter, got him in the middle of the night. Peter had grown up poor in Uganda without a mattress to sleep on or a pair of shoes. He couldn’t bear the thought of that being Anthony’s fate. His own childhood inspired Peter to want to be an inspiration and help like one person did for him as a child. 

 

Anthony was the first foster kid that Peter adopted and they’ve shared their story on Instagram under the handle @fosterdadflipper. Anthony is now 18 and just graduated high school. In reflecting on their relationship, they both agree they helped each other heal and be better people.

Recently Played

TomorrowSilverchair
2:35pm
What I'Ve DoneLinkin Park
2:31pm
Crazy TrainOzzy Osbourne
2:19pm
This Is The Way (Ft. Dmx)Five Finger Death Punch
2:16pm
PollyNirvana
2:12pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Kwhale is Live at Matanuska Eagle River!
2

1 Malaysian climber dead, 1 rescued near the top of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain
3

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Say They Have One More “Bad Boys” Movie In Them
4

Morgan Wallen’s Bar Opens In Nashville
5

Father of Alaska woman killed in murder-for-hire plot dies during memorial ride marking her death