‘Huge rainmaker’: Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

Sep 15, 2020 @ 10:52am

By JAY REEVES and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated Press
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. Forecasters now expect landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Rainfall is increasing in the two states, where some coastal roads have been closed because of flooding. Forecasters say the slow-moving storm will bring record flooding to the region, with nearly 2 feet of rain accumulation in some areas near the coast. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging residents near Mobile Bay to evacuate if they still can.

