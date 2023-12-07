Hugh Grant “Hated” Playing An Oompa Loompa

Hugh Grant has been known to be grumpy on sets before, and it was no different on the set of Wonka. He hated the process of shooting, mostly because of the uncomfortable rig he had to wear around his head: “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.” “It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable,” “I made a big fuss about it.” He makes his co-star, Timothee Chalamet, laugh about it all.

Ok we get that…but was the final product worth it? “Not really,” “I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money.” His co-stars got a laugh at that!

Grant has two children with his ex-wife, Tinglan Hong, and three children with his current wife, Anna Eberstein. Oh and remember his iconic dancing scene in Love, Actually? He didn’t want to do that one either LOL!