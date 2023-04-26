Hugh Grant Is An Oompa Loompa In The Upcoming “Wonka”

Audiences at CinemaCon2023 got a glimpse at footage from the new Willy Wonka movie starring Timothee Chalamet. The prequel will center on a young Wonka and his adventures before he opened his chocolate factory. Along the way, he finds an Oompa Loompa in a jar…who happens to be Hugh Grant! Grant even sings a song that’s “so ludicrously catchy that it may never leave your mind.” Oh, and Chalamet got to swim in real chocolate!!

Hugh Grant revealed to be playing an Oompa Loompa in Willy Wonka prequel film starring Timothée Chalamet. https://t.co/oVXDsbrk3K — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 25, 2023

‘Wonka’ footage shown at #CinemaCon revealed Hugh Grant playing an Oompa Loompa https://t.co/BEecSFB6sk pic.twitter.com/vv0YOCcZ4T — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 26, 2023

There are seven musical numbers in this one, due out in theaters December 15th.

