KWHL KWHL Logo

Hugh Jackman Escalates His “Feud” With Ryan Reynolds

January 5, 2023 6:55AM AKST
Share
Hugh Jackman Escalates His “Feud” With Ryan Reynolds

The ongoing, long running “feud” between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman brings such joy to our hearts LOL…and now Hugh is firing the latest shots.

Ryan made the Oscars short list in “Best Original Song” for “Good Afternoon” from Spirited. Since Hugh and Ryan are working together again on another Wolverine movie and next Deadpool movie, Hugh contends Ryan will be insufferable with that kind of validation from the Academy. So he’s urging Academy members NOT to vote for him. LOL

To catch you up, here’s the history of their beef…

And Ryan even has a playlist dedicated to Hugh on his YouTube channel…dive in HERE

Recently Played

I Am The WeaponThree Days Grace|
12:04pm
DaylightShinedown|
12:00pm
FamousPuddle Of Mudd|
11:57am
SuperchargedAyron Jones |
11:54am
Bulls On ParadeRage Against The Machine|
11:46am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
2

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About
3

The 10 Biggest Movies Of The Year At The Global Box Office – Ranked
4

Doctor Saves TWO People Running In the Same Half Marathon
5

Some Of The Best Feel Good Stories Of The Year