KWHL KWHL Logo

Hulu Streaming All “Brat Pack” Movies

June 18, 2024 8:06AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Andrew McCarthy is making peace with a term coined by a newspaper writer that he and many other fellow actors in the group felt tarnished their careers. That’s the subject of his Hulu documentary “Brats”, now streaming.

He connects with Emilio Estevez (whom the article was focused on), Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, and Jon Cryer to dissect that period of time when they ruled Hollywood. And confronts the writer of the scathing article who coined the term “Brat Pack.” To celebrate the documentary, Hulu is streaming all nine Brat Pack films: About Last Night, Betsy’s Wedding, Blue City, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Fresh Horses, Say Anything, St. Elmo’s Fire, TAPS & Weird Science.

One person you don’t see in the documentary is Molly Ringwald, who McCarthy said wanted to “keep looking forward.”

Recently Played

Inside The FireDisturbed
12:38pm
Scar TissueRed Hot Chili Peppers
12:34pm
BodiesDrowning Pool
12:31pm
Bad GirlfriendTheory Of A Deadman
12:27pm
Top 10 Statues That Cried BloodBring Me The Horizon
12:17pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Kwhale is Live at Matanuska Eagle River!
2

“The Price Is Right” Contestant’s Showcase Bid Is Off By ONE DOLLAR
3

Scientists and Indigenous leaders team up to conserve seals and an ancestral way of life at Yakutat, Alaska
4

A new agreement would limit cruise passengers in Alaska’s capital. A critic says it falls short
5

“Steamboat Willie” Getting The Horror Movie Treatment