      Weather Alert

Human remains identified as missing Palmer woman

Apr 23, 2020 @ 4:38pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say human remains found this week have been identified as a 42-year-old Palmer woman who was missing since December. Audrey Swartzentruber was last seen Dec. 16 walking near the Knik River Road in Palmer. Troopers say Swartzentruber was believed to be heading to the Anchorage area. The remains were found Tuesday near the Knik River. Trooper spokesman Tim DeSpain said troopers were notified by the state medical examiner’s office Thursday that the remains had been identified as the missing woman. The cause and manner of death have not been determined. DeSpain said the investigation continues.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!