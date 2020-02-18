Hundreds honor Alaska Native civil rights icon Peratrovich
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Hundreds gathered to celebrate one of Alaska’s civil rights icons, whose image will soon appear on a U.S. gold dollar. The Juneau Empire reported the Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood sponsored the event in Juneau to honor Elizabeth Peratrovich. The U.S. Mint announced in October that the Tlingit Nation member will become the first Alaska Native to appear on U.S. currency. The event at the Juneau Tlingit and Haida Community Council was held to mark the 75th anniversary of a famed speech by Peratrovich before the territorial legislature of Alaska calling for Native equal rights.