Hundreds of Couples Got Married During the Eclipse

Hundreds of couples around the country chose the time of totality to tie the knot!

One couple in particular, Clarissa Encarnacion and Wil Perkins got married yesterday in Lampasas, Texas during the eclipse. The pair met while working as ICU nurses in California. They celebrated with their families.

In Arkansas, a mass ceremony took place where over 300 couples tied the knot. But there were many ceremonies all over the path of totality!

And it was also the perfect moment to propose…and get an EPIC picture!!