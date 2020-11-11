      Weather Alert

Hurricanes stay stronger longer after landfall than in past

Nov 11, 2020 @ 7:39am

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
A new study finds that hurricanes are staying stronger longer after striking land than they did decades ago, and that means more destruction inland. Wednesday’s study blames man-made climate change for making ocean water warmer and increasing the staying power of storms. In the 1960s, a typical hurricane lost two-thirds of its power within 17 hours. Now it typically takes almost 33 hours for the storm to decay that much. It took nearly 50 hours for 2018’s Florence to lose two-thirds of its power after landfall. Scientists say a warming world means inland areas become more vulnerable to storms that just won’t quit.

 

#Trending
Horse Moshpit!!! ** Make Sure Sound Is On**
A Little Help For These Trying Times
It's Time For Another Epic Rap Battle Of History - Donald Trump vs Joe Biden.
After 15 Years We Finally Have New System Of A Down
Unemployment Drops To 6.9%, Solid 638,000 Jobs Added