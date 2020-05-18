Iditarod mushers could get $500 for veterinary expenses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has announced that the first 50 mushers who enter the 2021 race and the 2022 race will receive hundreds of dollars in reimbursements to help cover veterinary costs. The Anchorage Daily News reported that money would come from the $50,000 Pike Dog Wellness First Initiative, which started by a donation from longtime race supporter David Pike. Race officials say those eligible could receive up to $500 for diagnostics, vaccines, deworming and other services provided by a licensed veterinarian or a licensed veterinarian technician. The first day of signups for the 2021 race has not yet been announced but is usually in late June.