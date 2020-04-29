Iditarod racer Seavey plans return, father to step away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTVA-TV) — Racer Dallas Seavey plans to return to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2021 and his father expects to step away from the famed Alaska race he has run 27 times. KTVA-TV reported Mitch Seavey announced the dual decision on social media. Seavey says he knew his son planned to make an Iditarod return before this year’s race began, giving him the opportunity to step aside at least for a year. Dallas Seavey will benefit from his father’s best animals, who will be available to join what is expected to be a high-powered group of dogs.