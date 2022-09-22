Idris Elba Will Most Likely NOT Be James Bond For This Reason

Idris Elba has long been the lead name tossed around as a possibility to take over the iconic role of James Bond after Daniel Craig, but a producer is squashing that.

Idris himself recently said he doesn’t see Bond when he “looks in the mirror.” James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said in an interview with Variety to that, “We love Idris,” “The thing is, it’s [the next Bond film] going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment. “So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

Craig’s run as 007 came to an end with 2021’s No Time To Die. Broccoli has promised that the 26th film of the franchise will “reinvent” James Bond.

Who do YOU think should commit to the role?