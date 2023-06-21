KWHL KWHL Logo

Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds Serenades Teen Beating Cancer

June 21, 2023 6:47AM AKDT
A special moment happened at a comedy show over the weekend in Hollywood with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. He was there with his girlfriend, Minka Kelly.

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik shouted out 16-year-old Zoe Suder in the crowd, who was there with her family celebrating the end of 8 months of chemotherapy!  When Dan heard about that, he serenaded Zoe with the song “Whatever It Takes”, and told her how proud he was of her.

Dan actually helped launch the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which is named after an Imagine Dragons fan who died at 16 from a rare form of cancer.

