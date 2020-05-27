In an early US coronavirus hot spot, business slowly reopens
By KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Several counties north of New York City have entered the first phase of the state’s four-part reopening process as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Tuesday’s development came after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the region had met the criteria for reopening. Those include declining deaths and hospitalizations. Also, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city has hired 1,700 coronavirus contact tracers. That’s a crucial step in getting the city closer to meeting reopening requirements. And the trading floor of the New York Stock exchange is open for the first time in two months. Traders must wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.