Incident Report From Jeremy Renner’s Accident Sets The Scene

More is now known thanks the incident report from the Nevada sheriff’s office in what led to Jeremy Renner getting crushed by his 14,000 pound snow plow New Year’s Day. He was trying to stop his snowplow from sliding and hitting his adult nephew when it happened. He was pulling his nephew’s truck out of snow and got out “without setting the emergency break.” It started sliding sideways, and when Renner tried to stop it, that’s when he was crushed underneath it. They note that “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident” as the brake indicator light in the snowplow wasn’t working. So it appears Renner may have thought he set the brake but didn’t.

The accident left Renner with 30 broken bones and he’s now undergoing physical therapy at home.