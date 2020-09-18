      Weather Alert

Independent investigation into Daniel Prude death advances

Sep 18, 2020 @ 10:46am

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Rochester City Council has authorized independent investigators to issue subpoenas to various city departments and others as they look into the suffocation death of Daniel Prude. The city council unanimously approved the measure without discussion Friday during a special session over videoconference.  Prude died in March a week after police handcuffed him, put a spit hood over his head and held him down after finding him naked on a street. Release of video of the encounter two weeks ago has sparked daily protests and calls for the officers to be arrested.

