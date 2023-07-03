KWHL KWHL Logo

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Tops Weekend Box Office With An “Underwhelming” $60 Million

July 3, 2023 8:39AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It’s Harrison Ford’s swan song playing Indiana Jones and he didn’t see quite the turnout studio executives were hoping for. The movie won at the box office but only made $60 million. They hope it has legs and word of mouth will keep bringing in audiences because they have to make $295 million to break EVEN. At that price tag, it’s one of the most expensive movies EVER. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse remained in second place with $11.6 million in its fifth weekend of release.

Jennifer Lawrence’s raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings landed in fourth place for its second weekend, but lost 52% of the audience from its debut.

