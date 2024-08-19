Indiana School Janitor Makes It To “AGT” Semi Finals

If you have missed the last few months, now is a great time to jump on board the Richard Goodall bandwagon! He’s been a janitor for 23 years at West Vigo Middle/High School in Terre Haute, IN. That is until he wowed TikTok and then America’s Got Talent with his golden pipes!

He was filmed a few years ago busting out a tune at a school talent show and after it was put on TikTok, it took off with millions of views. His rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” caught the attention of Journey front man Steve Perry who commented, then AGT judge Howie Mandel who commented he belonged on the show. Next thing you know, a producer slides into his DMs and he has his first ever plane ride to California! The school is even using “Don’t Stop Believin” as their motto this year!

His golden pipes earned him the Golden Buzzer thanks to Heidi Klum, giving him a fast pass to the voting rounds where he garnered enough to advance to the semi-finals!

AGT is on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8pm on NBC.

