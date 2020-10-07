Industry Official: Alaska hospitals have capacity for virus patients
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An industry official says Alaska’s hospitals have not experienced a spike in patients and have enough capacity to provide care despite a recent increase in coronavirus cases. Alaska Public Media reported Alaska set a record with a report by the state Monday of 197 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents. Jared Kosin of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association says hospitals are becoming busier, which is not unusual before winter. Kosin says the number of coronavirus patients does not seem to be spiking, but hospitals are observing a lagging indicator between the time people are diagnosed and serious illness.