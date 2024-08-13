KWHL KWHL Logo

Inside the “It Ends With Us” Feud

August 13, 2024 8:56AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Many fans have picked up on the fact star and director of “It Ends With Us”, Justin Baldoni, has made all separate promotional appearances from interviews to premieres, than the rest of the cast.

Blake Lively, Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar all have appeared together and now inside sources are shedding some light as to why. Word is Baldoni and Lively (who served as producer) had different visions for the film. Baldoni’s production company owned the rights to the movie but author Colleen Hoover was a Blake superfan and insisted she play Lily. When Baldoni was asked on the red carpet if he’d be back for the next movie he said, “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct.”

Still, in interviews he gushes over her “brilliance” and how as a scene partner she was “generous” and a “great listener.”

Their chemistry on screen was undeniable!

Recently Played

Come Out And PlayOffspring
5:13am
Sweet Child O' MineGuns N' Roses
5:08am
Animal I Have BecomeThree Days Grace
5:04am
Ava AdoreSmashing Pumpkins
4:59am
Mary On A CrossGhost
4:55am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Adele Stops Her Concert To Watch The Women’s 100 Meter Finals
2

Shawn Mendes Announces Next Album For October 2024
3

Carrie Underwood Is Coming Back To “American Idol” As A Judge
4

This preschool in Alaska changed lives for parents and kids alike. Why did it have to close?
5

Tom Cruise Will Close Out The Paris Olympics With An Epic Stunt