Inside The Super Bowl After Party With Taylor And Travis

February 13, 2024 7:28AM AKST
Source: YouTube

As you can imagine, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce carried their post-Super Bowl win to an epic Vegas after party with their famous friends in tow.

Blake Lively, Jason Kelce (in his loud overalls and wrestling mask) The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, Marshmallow, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and more headed out to dance to EDM remixes of Taylor’s songs dancing into the night!

Brittany Mahomes took Post Malone’s Cowboys jacket LOL

