KWHL KWHL Logo

Internet Outraged At Pic Of A Baby On The Floor At The Eras Tour

May 13, 2024 6:57AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift fans were shocked and appalled when photos began circulating of a small baby laying on the ground at the Eras Tour in Paris. The baby was laying on the ground in the crowded general admission area and X user Gina shared the photos captioning her post, “get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME.” The woman who took the pic said the child did seem to have some sort of ear protection from the loud music and crowd noise, but the baby could easily have been stepped on.

 

They also shared an overhead shot of the crowded GA pit at the show, admonishing the parents who brought the baby to the concert.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Best Of YouFoo Fighters
3:36pm
Nothing Else MattersMetallica
3:30pm
Bark At The MoonOzzy Osbourne
3:19pm
If It Doesnt HurtNothing More
3:16pm
If It Doesnt HurtNothing More
3:16pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Johnny Cash And June Carter Born On The Same Day In The Same Hospital
2

Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak
3

Iditarod says new burled arch will be in place for ’25 race after current finish line arch collapses
4

Paramedics Respond To Call About Britney Spears’ Mental Health
5

More Awkward Nature: Lions Mating on Safari Jeep