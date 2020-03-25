      Weather Alert

Interview: Coronavirus and the Anchorage Economy

Mar 24, 2020 @ 8:27pm

While it’s uncertain how long the coronavirus pandemic will last, it is clear that there will be long-lasting impacts on the economy. Anchorage Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Bill Popp recently spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about how Anchorage is being affected and what recovery may look like. The AEDC is also working with the Edible Alaska magazine on their “Support 907” webpage which lists Alaska restaurants and other businesses that are still open and providing adapted options for customers.

 

