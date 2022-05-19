Interview With The Man Who Has Eaten Two Big Mac’s Every Day for the Last 50 Years
LONDON - JULY 12: In this photo illustration a lady eats a beefburger on July 12, 2007 in London, England. Government advisors are considering plans for a fat tax on foods high in fat to try to help tackle the fight against obesity. (Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)
Donald Gorske has eaten over 400,000 Big Mac’s since 1972. How? Why? All these questions and more are answered in this exclusive interview.