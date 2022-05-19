      Weather Alert

Interview With The Man Who Has Eaten Two Big Mac’s Every Day for the Last 50 Years

May 19, 2022 @ 9:09am
LONDON - JULY 12: In this photo illustration a lady eats a beefburger on July 12, 2007 in London, England. Government advisors are considering plans for a fat tax on foods high in fat to try to help tackle the fight against obesity. (Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Donald Gorske has eaten over 400,000 Big Mac’s since 1972. How? Why? All these questions and more are answered in this exclusive interview.

#Trending
Amaury Guichon Is A Chocolate Master!
‘Deeply sorry’ Alaska CEO: Flight cancellations to continue
Famed Actor Fred Ward Dies
Date Set For 2023 Oscars
Alaska Senate passes tribal recognition bill
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On