KWHL KWHL Logo

Iranian Operative Charged In Plot To Murder John Bolton

August 10, 2022 9:39AM AKDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi is identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

He’s wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot, which the U.S. assumes was in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed a popular and powerful general in Iran.

In a statement Wednesday, Bolton thanked the FBI and Justice Department for their work.

He said Iran’s rulers are “liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States.”

Iran’s mission to the U.N. had no immediate comment.

Recently Played

DaylightShinedown|
7:42pm
Under The GraveyardOzzy Osbourne|
7:37pm
Bad ThingsI Prevail|
7:26pm
The UnforgivenMetallica|
7:20pm
Darkness Settles InFive Finger Death Punch|
7:15pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video