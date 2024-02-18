KWHL KWHL Logo

Iron Dog Updates 2024

February 18, 2024 12:48PM AKST
Iron Dog

It’s the toughest snowmachine race in the world, and one of Alaska’s extreme sport challenges… It’s the 2024 IRON DOG!

Tune-in for daily race updates in the 9a and 4p hours.

It all starts in Big Lake on Saturday, February 17th, with the halfway point in Nome… and back to Big Lake on Saturday, February 24th after 2,645 miles! We’ll provide start to finish coverage with Iron Dog updates every weekday of the race. Listen up for all the information needed to stay in touch with your favorite racer!

Iron Dog updates are brought to you by: Anchorage Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM. Your hometown dealer on East 5th!

