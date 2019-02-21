Iron Maiden Release New Trooper Nitro Beer

Well a week or 2 ago Alice and I tried the Iron Maiden beer the Trooper. Well now I have to find a way to try it with the Trooper Nitro.

Iron Maiden and Robinsons Brewery have announced a new edition to their Maiden brew lineup; Trooper Nitro. The new “nitro” version of their previous Trooper beer has been charged with CO2 and Nitrogen for a “deeper, more complex favor”, according to a press release.

According to the beer’s brand manager, the charges keep the beer very “keg-friendly”, too. Robinsons Brewery also asked fans to stayed tuned for more collaborations with the metal legends in 2019.

This is the fifth beer that Iron Maiden has released under the watchful eye of lead vocalist and beer enthusiast (and fencer…and jet pilot) Bruce Dickinson.