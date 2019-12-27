ISIS supporter to be re-sentenced for attempting to kill an FBI agent
NEW YORK (AP) –
A federal appeals court says a man who sought to aid the Islamic State group by trying to kill an FBI agent must be resentenced because his 17-year prison term is shockingly low. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the new sentencing for Fareed Mumuni on Friday. Mumuni was sentenced in April 2018 after pleading guilty to charges that he planned to aid the extremist organization and tried to kill the agent who was searching his Staten Island home. Prosecutors say Mumuni attacked the agent with a knife, but the agent’s body armor protected him. One appeals judge in a partial dissent said Mumuni’s 17-year sentence would be fine if the sentencing judge better explained it.