It’s Time To Step Up And Take Care Of Hobo Jim, A True Alaskan Legend!
Hobo Jim’s announcement of his terminal cancer is heartbreaking. As I type this up there are tears in my eyes. The man is an absolute legend..
“Whether he’s entertaining the young people of Alaska, senior citizens, troops overseas or our veterans here at home, Jim gives freely to so many and he gives his all to every performance,” Charles Weimer, a close friend who set up the GoFundMe for Jim’s wife, said. “Jim does not want charity, quite the opposite – he has always been the one doing the giving. That said, we know what a void losing him will leave for his wife Cyndi, the love of Jim’s life.”
To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/hxsx/the-wilderness-way
Hobo Jim has always been around for Kwhale. His yearly performances at Running of the Reindeer always made those cold days a little bit warmer. He even wrote a special song just for that event. If you love Hobo Jim like we love Hobo Jim please donate whatever you can. All he wants is to make sure his wife is taken care of once he’s gone. Let’s make sure his last wish is granted and we come together as a community and make sure that happens.