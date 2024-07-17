KWHL KWHL Logo

Jack Black Cancels The Tenacious D Tour Amid Controversy

July 17, 2024 8:00AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube
Jack Black announced on Instagram that he’s pulling the plug on the Tenacious D’s tour. He said he was ‘blindsided’ on stage during Sunday’s concert in Australia, after bandmate Kyle Gass said during his birthday wish before blowing out candles, ‘Don’t miss Trump next time.’ A reference to the assassination attempt on the former president at a Pennsylvania rally over the weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

In hindsight, Gass also apologized in a statement on Tuesday, telling their fans, ‘The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.’ 

Recently Played

War PigsBlack Sabbath
7:42pm
The PretenderFoo Fighters
7:37pm
Buddy HollyWeezer
7:27pm
Might Love MyselfBeartooth
7:24pm
Might Love MyselfBeartooth
7:24pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Kevin Costner’s Second “Horizon” Movie Gets Pushed Back
2

Cypress Hill Making Another “Simpsons” Prediction Come True
3

An Alaska tourist spot will vote whether to ban cruise ships on Saturdays to give locals a break
4

Choose Your Trip: Trippin' America Contest Rules
5

Travis Kelce’s Viral Moment With Julia Roberts At The Eras Tour