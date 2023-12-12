KWHL KWHL Logo

Jack Black Surprises Crowd At The Jonas Brothers Concert

December 12, 2023 7:27AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Jack Black popped on stage as Bowser to perform “Peaches” at the Jonas Brothers show in New York on Saturday. That song is nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie). It happened during intermission at the show!

 

@liz_zarb not my usual content but i will never shut up about this #jonasbrothers #jackblack #peaches #mariobrothers #peachespeachespeachespeachespeaches ♬ original sound – liz 🏛
@kristalterrell one thing the @Jonas Brothers are gonna do is keep me on my toes. #jackblack #peaches #supermariomovie #jonasbrothers #concert #brooklyn ♬ original sound – Kristal

The post Jack Black Surprises Crowd At The Jonas Brothers Concert appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

