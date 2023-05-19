KWHL KWHL Logo

Jackie Chan In Talks For New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie

May 19, 2023 8:53AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Jackie Chan might walk back into the role of Mr. Han for another movie in the Karate Kid franchise. He played a mentor to Jaden Smith’s character in  2010’s remake of the original The Karate Kid.

It is set for release on June 7th, 2024 release date, but there could be production delays due to the ongoing writers strike. Not much is known at this point but it could also incorporate Smith’s character “Dre Parker” and possibly the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

 

MORE HERE

