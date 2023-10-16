KWHL KWHL Logo

Jada Pinkett Smith Clears Up Confusion About Will Smith

October 16, 2023 7:39AM AKDT
Jada Pinkett Smith made jaws drop telling Hoda Kotb in an interview about her new memoir, Worthy, when she said she’s been separated from Will Smith for 7 years. They divorced emotionally but not on papers. But now she clarified they’ve been working on getting their “life partnership” (not “marriage”) back and living under the same roof.

She was still a little cryptic in describing what that means for their relationship.  Pinkett Smith said she had to realize he “can’t be a perfect idealized husband”, and that they accept each other for “the humans we are and love each other there.” She revealed to USA Today that they have a family home, but Pinkett Smith was currently still in her house. Though she feels that time to move back in to the family home full time is “coming soon.”

