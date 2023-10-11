Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Has Been Separated From Will Smith Since 2016

Who else is thinking right now…then WHY DID WILL SMITH GO SLAP CHRIS ROCK AT THE OSCARS???

Jada Pinkett Smith is dropping a bombshell on the world in her new memoir that she and husband Will Smith have actually been separated since 2016!!! FOR SEVEN YEARS they have been living completely separate lives! Not a divorce on paper…but still a divorce to them! We all have questions. What was with all those Red Table Talk discussions about her “entangled” with singer August Alsina? That was 3 years ago when they had that emotional talk on her Facebook show!

There have been reports of the tension before, but why not just announce you are divorcing and then actually get divorced? Jada says she hasn’t been able to break the promise she made with her vows to work on their problems.

The whole family (including Will cheering her on) was there when she saw the finished book for the first time a few days ago…

So guess we’ll have to read it for more answers!