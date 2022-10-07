KWHL KWHL Logo

Jada Pinkett Smith Writing A “No Holds Barred” Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith Writing A “No Holds Barred” Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith is going to spill all the tea on her “complicated marriage” to Will Smith in a “no holds barred” memoir next fall. She promises the book will chronicle “lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” according to an official press release. “With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

Will already has his own bestselling memoir titled Will, released in November last year.

 

MORE HERE

