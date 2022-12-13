KWHL KWHL Logo

James Cameron Misses His “Avatar: The Way Of Water” Premiere

December 13, 2022 5:19AM AKST
Oh no…COVID strikes again at the worst time for James Cameron.  He had to miss the U.S. premiere of his long-awaited sequel, “Avatar Way of Water”. It’s his first movie since 2009 when Avatar changed the game to become the highest-grossing film of all time. He has no symptoms and is feeling fine but will have to continue his publicity virtually.

Cameron did attend the film’s world premiere in London last week.

The Way Of Water opens this Friday, and the box office has been pretty slow because nobody wants to compete with this!  Reports have the opening weekend box office projections at $150 million minimum. The film also scored a release in China, bolstering its chances for huge profitability. It has received a glowing reception in early media screenings, showering praise on the film with words like “phenomenal,” “breathtaking” and “epic.”

