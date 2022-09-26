KWHL KWHL Logo

James Earl Jones Is Retiring As Darth Vader, But His Voice Is NOT

September 26, 2022 5:01AM AKDT
Share
James Earl Jones Is Retiring As Darth Vader, But His Voice Is NOT

You’ve heard the iconic voice of James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader for nearly 50 years of Star Wars films. But now he’s 91 and he’s looking to walk away from the role. His voice, however, is going to keep going. How is that you ask? According to Vanity Fair, he has signed off on filmmakers using archival voice recordings and artificial intelligence synthetic speech technology to recreate his younger voice for future Lucasfilm projects.

They are using Respeecher, a Ukrainian startup company that uses AI technology to create new conversations from revitalized old voice recordings.  Lucasfilm has already worked with the company to recreate the voice of young Luke Skywalker for The Book Of Boba Fett on Disney+. That’s also how they got Darth Vader’s voice on the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Recently Played

Oh Yeah!Green Day|
7:58pm
PlushStone Temple Pilots|
7:45pm
No ApologiesPapa Roach|
7:42pm
Mama Im Coming HomeOzzy Osbourne|
7:38pm
Waiting On The Sky To Change (ft. Breaking BenjaminStarset|
7:28pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Ozzy NFL Halftime Show
2

New Video for Nickelback's "San Quentin"
3

‘A seat at the table’: Peltola to be sworn in to Congress
4

Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
5

Western Alaska braces for strong storm, possible floods