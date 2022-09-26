James Earl Jones Is Retiring As Darth Vader, But His Voice Is NOT

You’ve heard the iconic voice of James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader for nearly 50 years of Star Wars films. But now he’s 91 and he’s looking to walk away from the role. His voice, however, is going to keep going. How is that you ask? According to Vanity Fair, he has signed off on filmmakers using archival voice recordings and artificial intelligence synthetic speech technology to recreate his younger voice for future Lucasfilm projects.

They are using Respeecher, a Ukrainian startup company that uses AI technology to create new conversations from revitalized old voice recordings. Lucasfilm has already worked with the company to recreate the voice of young Luke Skywalker for The Book Of Boba Fett on Disney+. That’s also how they got Darth Vader’s voice on the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.