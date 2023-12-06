KWHL KWHL Logo

Jamie Foxx Gives Emotional First Speech Since His Medical Emergency

December 6, 2023 8:27AM AKST
Jamie Foxx accepted the Critics Choice Vanguard Award and gave an emotional speech saying he cherishes “every single minute now, it’s different.  I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy.”

 

 

Earlier in the year, Foxx suffered a medical complication that at one point left him unable to walk. “I saw the tunnel…I didn’t see the light, but I saw the tunnel.”  That unexpected “dark journey” has now given him a new perspective on life. He says he’s finally starting to feel like himself again.

 

