Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former President Trump Adviser Peter Navarro

Feb 9, 2022 @ 12:50pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, seeking to question an ally of former President Donald Trump who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The committee is demanding information and testimony from Navarro, who they say was involved in efforts to delay Congress’ certification of the 2020 election and ultimately change the election results.

Navarro is the latest person to receive a subpoena from the committee as part of the large-scale investigation it began last summer.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

