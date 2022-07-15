      Weather Alert

Jan. 6th Panel Briefed On Erased Secret Service Texts

Jul 15, 2022 @ 12:15pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security has briefed all nine members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack about a report that found the Secret Service deleted texts from around Jan. 6.

That is according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private briefing.

The closed-door briefing Friday comes days after the office sent a letter to members of Congress stating that Secret Service agents erased messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021.

A spokesman for the Secret Service immediately objected to the letter and says the agency has been complying with the investigation.

 

 

Recently Played

Saturday, July 16th, 2022
#Trending
Disturbed - Hey You [Official Music Video]
Rain helps slow Alaska wildfire that prompted evacuations
Twitter Sues To Force Musk To Complete His $44 Billion Acquisition
First Lady Apologizes After Being Slammed For Remarks
US Inflation Reached A New 40-Year High In June Of 9.1%
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On