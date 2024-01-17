KWHL KWHL Logo

Janet Jackson Announced New Tour Dates With Nelly

January 17, 2024 7:21AM AKST
Janet Jackson is adding another leg of Together Again tour for this summer, with 35 new dates and Nelly as her opener!  It kicks off June 4th in California and hits stops including Chicago, Denver, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, but that looks like the closest to us.

 

The Together Again tour is all about marking her 50th anniversary in show business and showcases songs from the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope, 30th anniversary of janet, and 35th anniversary of Rhythm Nation.

General sale for the Together Again tour begins on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. local time, following a presale beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

