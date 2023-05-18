KWHL KWHL Logo

Jason Momoa To Host ‘Shark Week’

May 18, 2023 2:42AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

It only makes sense that ‘Aquaman’ himself, Jason Momoa, will host the 35th ‘Shark Week’ on Discovery! Momoa is jazzed about the gig saying, “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

Momoa has been involved in water conservation causes before as Advocate for Life Below Water with the UN Environment Programme in 2022. He’s also worked with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and rePurpose Global, and even shaved off his hair in a stunt to advocate against single-use plastics.

You can see him next in Fast X as the bad guy and in Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom December 20th.

