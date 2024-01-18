KWHL KWHL Logo

Jason Priestly’s Former Roommate Was…Brad Pitt

January 18, 2024 5:07AM AKST
Here’s a little fun fact we learned from Jason Priestly!  Back in the day when both were struggling actors, Priestly had a roommate named Brad Pitt!  He said they, along with another roommate, would often see who could go the longest without showering…and Pitt won every time!

He wrote in his memoir, “Jason Priestly, A Memoir”, that he looks back on those times fondly as they survived on “ramen noodles and generic beer.” After Priestly got his big break in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and Pitt got his star-making role in “Thelma & Louise”, the two lost touch. But he told “Live with Kelly & Mark” he’s pretty confident Pitt showers more now.

 

Do you have a crazy roommate story?

