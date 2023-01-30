Jay Leno Recovering From Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno needs to slow his roll a little bit! Maybe wrap in him bubble wrap for a bit?? He made headlines after that explosion severely burned him in his garage while working on a classic car last November, now Leno reveals he broke several bones after a recent motorcycle accident! A reporter asked him about his recovery from the garage explosion: “That was the first accident. OK?” “Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

He tried to keep quiet about the second accident because of all the media attention the first accident got. In other not great news, CNBC has chosen not to renew Jay Leno’s Garage after 7 seasons.