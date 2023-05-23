Jeff Bezos Is Getting Married Again

Daddy Amazon Jeff Bezos is daring to tie the knot again with longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, after 5 years of dating. They’ve been inseparable since his marriage to Mackenzie Scott ended. Scott walked away as the third richest woman in the world with $38 BILLION, and she’s pledging half of that to charity.

Bezos and Sanchez have been relaxing on his $500 million yacht (complete with a mermaid figurehead that looks like Sanchez) while at the Cannes Film Festival.