Jeff Bezos Promises To Give Away His Fortune As Amazon Set To Layoff 10,000 Workers

November 15, 2022 4:57AM AKST
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is promising for the first time to give away most of his wealth within his lifetime. Bezos is currently the fourth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $124.1 billion. In a recent interview , Bezos confirmed that he intends to donate the majority of his wealth to charitable causes. He thinks most needs to go to fighting climate change, and to people who can unify humanity. As for when? Philanthropy “is really hard,” Bezos said in the interview. “We’re building the capacity to be able to give away this money.”

On Saturday, Bezos announced Dolly Parton as the $100 million grant recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. In other Amazon news, the company is set to lay off 10,000 workers. Awkwarddddd.

