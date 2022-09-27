KWHL KWHL Logo

Jeffrey Dahmer Docuseries Triggering Trauma For Victim’s Family

September 27, 2022 3:25AM AKDT
Share
Jeffrey Dahmer Docuseries Triggering Trauma For Victim’s Family

Jeffrey Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 men and boys, and a new Netflix docuseries depicting all of that is triggering painful trauma for the family of one of his victims. Errol Lindsey, 19, became Dahmer’s 11th known victim in July 1991.

Lindsey’s cousin Eric Perry took to Twitter after Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story started streaming: “I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show,” Perry wrote. “It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How manEric Perryy movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

A scene from the series depicts Errol’s sister, Rita Isbell, delivering her victim impact statement at the trial but she says she wasn’t asked how she felt about that.

 

Recently Played

HometownCleopatrick|
12:02am
16Highly Suspect |
11:59pm
Even FlowPearl Jam|
11:48pm
Wicked WaysHalestorm|
11:45pm
Zombie (cover)Bad Wolves|
11:41pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Video for Nickelback's "San Quentin"
2

Western Alaska braces for strong storm, possible floods
3

KFC and Ruffles Create New Chip Flavor
4

All The Halloween Movies On Hulu In October For Huluween
5

Ex-Alaska attorney general indicted on sexual abuse counts