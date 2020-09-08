      Weather Alert

Jelly Belly Inventor Giving Away Candy Factory Via Scavenger Hunt

Sep 8, 2020 @ 3:49pm
It’s the Amazing Race but with Jelly Beans!

Jelly Belly inventor David Klein is set to retire but before he does he’s letting his inner Willy Wonka run wild by giving away a Jelly Bean factory. However, unlike Willy his factory will be giving away scavenger hunt style with 50 necklaces hidden somewhere in all 50 states. Once all the necklaces are found the 50 necklace finders go into the drawing for the grand prize. However it is $50 to buy your “golden ticket” which gets you the clues where the necklace is hidden. Details can be found here.

Watch a documentary about the candy man here

