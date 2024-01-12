Jelly Roll Speaks To A Senate Committee About The Fentanyl Crisis

Jason DeFord, aka country star Jelly Roll, gave strong testimony admitting his previous struggle with drugs saying he “wants to be a part of the solution”. As a former drug dealer, he stated he’s the “perfect person” to talk about the issue wanting to change it.

During opening remarks at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Jelly Roll pleaded for legislation to help prevent further deaths caused by fentanyl production and trafficking. Deaths from the drug have tripled since 2016 in the U.S. He claimed with his experience with drugs, nothing “holds a candle” to the dangers of fentanyl. He also stated statistics that show 190 people die of fentanyl overdoses every day in the U.S.